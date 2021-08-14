‘Very Soon’ – Fabrizio Romano states that agreement extremely close with Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano insists that Granit Xhaka is set to sign his new deal with Arsenal ‘very soon’, after his move to Roma fell through this summer.

The Swiss international was strongly linked with a move to join Jose Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico this summer, but the Giallorossi seemed unwilling to meet the asking price of our club.

Xhaka now looks set to extend his stay in North London by signing a bumper new deal, and Fabrizio Romano insists that an agreement over the salary and length of the new contract have already been agreed.

Arsenal are confident to have Granit Xhaka new contract signed ‘very soon’. Agreement reached until June 2025, increased salary and player prepared to accept. Final clauses to be fixed and then it’ll be official. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Xhaka will be Arsenal captain tonight, club announced. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2021

The 28 year-old was one of the standout performers at Euro 2020, after playing a key role throughout last season for us, but there was an expectation that we would be bringing in another central midfield partner for Thomas Partey this summer, a scenario which may not happen now with Xhaka set to stay for the foreseeable future.

Could Granit and Partey build a strong relationship in the middle in their second season together?

Patrick