Victor Osimhen will not wait for Arsenal as Saudi move beckons

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Victor Osimhen following his impressive season at Galatasaray.

Although Osimhen has been tracked by the Gunners and several other top European clubs, he secured a loan move from Napoli to Galatasaray last summer. Since joining the Turkish side, he has demonstrated dominant form in the Süper Lig, reaffirming to his potential suitors that he is a highly capable striker at the highest level.

Osimhen’s hunger and determination for success make him a particularly suitable candidate for an Arsenal team intent on winning the league and competing strongly in other major competitions. Despite their interest in some of the world’s best attackers, the Gunners have not acted with the same urgency this summer as some of their rivals, notably Liverpool.

Possible Departure from Europe

While Osimhen remains a desirable player, a report in the Daily Mail has suggested that he may soon be moving away from European football. The Nigerian forward is reportedly considering a transfer to Saudi Arabia, with Al Hilal being the most likely destination.

The report claims that Osimhen has already been approached by Al Hilal, with talks regarding personal terms taking place. According to the information, the striker has accepted their salary offer, signalling a potential end to his European tenure. This would represent another significant exit of top talent from the continent, reflecting a growing trend of prominent players moving to leagues outside Europe.

Arsenal’s Options at Striker

It is clear that Osimhen has proven himself as a top-class striker, and it is disappointing that Arsenal have not shown more serious intent in pursuing him. However, the club also has interest in Viktor Gyökeres, who has enjoyed an impressive recent season and is viewed as a promising forward capable of making an impact.

As Arsenal continue to navigate the transfer market, the decision between investing in proven international stars like Osimhen or developing emerging talents such as Gyökeres remains a pivotal factor in their strategy. The club must balance ambition with sustainability to build a squad capable of long-term success.

