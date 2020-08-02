Victory over Chelsea proves Mikel Arteta has done wonders with a weak Arsenal squad

Mikel Arteta has given us all something to be happy about! by Konstantin Mitov

Good evening lovely Arsenal people and congratulations! We’ve won the FA cup and we’re believe it or not deserved winners!

We played an outstanding semi-final against City and now we managed to dig ourselves back from a bad start to beat Chelsea 2-1, and get a trophy that secures European football for next season.

And again when it mattered I saw an Arsenal team that didn’t lack character, that wasn’t afraid to dig deep and eventually our team spirit and the immense quality of Aubameyang delivered a trophy. Sure we got a bit lucky, but fortune favours the brave and brave we were tonight!

It doesn’t take away from the fact this was a dreadful league season, but history remembers trophy winners and we’ve added a 14th cup and that number is so symbolic with Arsenal!

Our captain fantastic simply must sign a new deal. Give him 250k or whatever. He has been an absolute leader and I love the guy. He’s the one player of no-doubt-quality in the side and it’s a disgrace we have a person caring more about politics than football on 350k and our main man on less.

But a few other players have risen from the dead like Xhaka, who was almost out of the door. David Luiz had two redemption performances against City and Chelsea. Mustafi who was missing today, but has also vastly improved in recent times.

And this is all down to one man called Mikel Arteta. I’ve been sceptical and I was worried when we signed him, but I’m not gonna lie, I’m happy we got him.

He delivered wins against United, City, Liverpool and Chelsea. Think of the last time this has happened in one season. Sure, there were some shocking performances and some lackluster ones, but the task left at his hands was tough and it’s still not getting any easier.

We must be realistic that our squad needs massive improvements in every area, apart from Auba and the keepers. But with what he received, he man-managed brilliantly. Laca got dropped so he could prove a point and pick up form to earn his spot. So was Pepe and so was AMN.

We have a setup now and you must earn your place in it. You can be a high hopeful like Guendouzi, but if your attitude is wrong you are out. You can be Ozil, and not even be in the group. If you don’t fight, you don’t play.

The man has won me over from his stylish looks, beautiful smile and from his immense first press-conference to the way he has managed the situation.

He never hid the fact that we are miles behind the likes of City and Liverpool and he publicly said what basically everyone and their brother knew, that “there is no magic”. We need to spend to improve our quality. He asked to be backed in the summer and showed that he can be trusted.

The man had come into a state of misery, where fans had turned very hard on pretty much everything at the club – and he has united everyone. Look at the smiles on those player faces. I have not seen them this happy in at least 5 seasons and, even though we finished 8th, there’s something to look forward to. Arteta gave me hope and made me excited to watch Arsenal again and this cup is largely due to his work.

Of course it’s the players on the pitch who do the work in the end, and one player who I believe we all can agree needs a special mention is Emi Martinez. I’m sure you’ve heard of his story and how he helped his very poor family in Argentina by coming to play in England and after spending nearly 10 years being an Arsenal player without really playing for us, what he has done is immense.

And Leno was one of our best players before his injury, but I feel Emi has been superb both with his saves and his distribution, and he has given calmness and stability to a defense famous for it’s mistakes. I’m so happy for him and for me Leno needs to win his spot back, because at the post, we have a solid player right now.

We must remain humble and continue the hard work, because the way back to the champions league is not easy. But tonight is an evening to celebrate and we’ve really needed one of these.

Konstantin