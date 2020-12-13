Video: 10-man Arsenal trail Burnley as nightmare continues

Arsenal are bang out of luck at the moment, with Burnley taking the lead from the corner.

The in-swinging ball from Ashley Westwood, who played a key role in Granit Xhaka‘s sending off not long ago, glanced off the head of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and over Leno into the side netting.

Burnley have never led against our side in a league encounter, but now look on course for a victory.

Burnley lead Arsenal…for the first time 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 in the Premier League! 😳 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heads in at the wrong end to open the scoring! 😬 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

Can we muster a late comeback to resurrect our side’s form?

Patrick