Video: 10-man Arsenal trail Burnley as nightmare continues

Arsenal are bang out of luck at the moment, with Burnley taking the lead from the corner.

The in-swinging ball from Ashley Westwood, who played a key role in Granit Xhaka‘s sending off not long ago, glanced off the head of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and over Leno into the side netting.

Burnley have never led against our side in a league encounter, but now look on course for a victory.

Can we muster a late comeback to resurrect our side’s form?

  1. Mambo says:
    December 13, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    Well at least xhaka out for 3 games

  2. Mambo says:
    December 13, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Arteta needs to go, this is the worst arsenal team since I started supporting in 2000.

    Wenger cant be blamed, this is all on Arteta

  3. Big jack says:
    December 13, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Get Arteta out the door asap get a top 10 manager in give him 200m next summer and forget about this season let face it ontill we spend mega money we not gonna be a top team its impossible to be a top team when all you sign are freebies

  4. Glorious says:
    December 13, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Bunch of weaklings parading themselves as Arsenal players

  5. Andy Z says:
    December 13, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Get Wenger back and give him £200

  6. hungrygooner says:
    December 13, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Elneny escaped a red card.

  7. Lugdush says:
    December 13, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Today arteta show us the price for gamble with an unexperence manager…same mistakes, boring football and today an unbeleabable mistake taken out laca for Ceballos against a team with 5 EPL goals

  8. Dhoni says:
    December 13, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Gotanidea did I here u say Xhaka’s left foot…………well Xhaka my foot. Guys don’t blame MA cos everything was on track before Dhaka did what he is good for.
    U are not playing well and u make a useless foul instead of u to keep ur mouth shut to prevent a yellow u showed the whole world how foolish a player u are to get a red.
    If I was at Emirates I would boo so loud that I would be sent out of the stadium for mental check up.

  9. JL75 says:
    December 13, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Arteta decided to stick with Xhaka while he was about to leave Arsenal. Xhaka did today the only thing he can do: back passes, silly mistakes and stupid behaviour. Arteta’s first mistake.
    But even after a year at Arsenal, mistakes continue to pile up.
    The general attitude of the team has been a disaster for several matches now. The players seem terrified to make a mistake. They play with the hand brake on, they are slow and clueless. Our captain seems lost.

    Arteta has lost it: he is not able to put this team back on track. And today is a typical example of poor coaching.
    While Willian was useless, he removed Lacazette, one of the only 3 players (with Saka and Tierney) trying his best.

    To have the team react, it is necessary to sack him.

  10. Sean Williams says:
    December 13, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Pathetic.
    Arteta has got NO experience. He is floundering. The football is micro managed rubbish. The players can’t breathe and would be 100% better under a better manager. Wake up…Arteta is not up to this. Not up to Arsenal. Toooooo inexperienced, yes we can go down to the Championship.

