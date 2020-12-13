Video: 10-man Arsenal trail Burnley as nightmare continues

Arsenal are bang out of luck at the moment, with Burnley taking the lead from the corner.
The in-swinging ball from Ashley Westwood, who played a key role in Granit Xhaka‘s sending off not long ago, glanced off the head of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and over Leno into the side netting.
Burnley have never led against our side in a league encounter, but now look on course for a victory.
Burnley lead Arsenal…for the first time 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 in the Premier League! 😳
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heads in at the wrong end to open the scoring! 😬
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 13, 2020
Can we muster a late comeback to resurrect our side’s form?
Patrick
Well at least xhaka out for 3 games
Arteta needs to go, this is the worst arsenal team since I started supporting in 2000.
Wenger cant be blamed, this is all on Arteta
Get Arteta out the door asap get a top 10 manager in give him 200m next summer and forget about this season let face it ontill we spend mega money we not gonna be a top team its impossible to be a top team when all you sign are freebies
Bunch of weaklings parading themselves as Arsenal players
Get Wenger back and give him £200
Elneny escaped a red card.
Today arteta show us the price for gamble with an unexperence manager…same mistakes, boring football and today an unbeleabable mistake taken out laca for Ceballos against a team with 5 EPL goals
Gotanidea did I here u say Xhaka’s left foot…………well Xhaka my foot. Guys don’t blame MA cos everything was on track before Dhaka did what he is good for.
U are not playing well and u make a useless foul instead of u to keep ur mouth shut to prevent a yellow u showed the whole world how foolish a player u are to get a red.
If I was at Emirates I would boo so loud that I would be sent out of the stadium for mental check up.
Arteta decided to stick with Xhaka while he was about to leave Arsenal. Xhaka did today the only thing he can do: back passes, silly mistakes and stupid behaviour. Arteta’s first mistake.
But even after a year at Arsenal, mistakes continue to pile up.
The general attitude of the team has been a disaster for several matches now. The players seem terrified to make a mistake. They play with the hand brake on, they are slow and clueless. Our captain seems lost.
Arteta has lost it: he is not able to put this team back on track. And today is a typical example of poor coaching.
While Willian was useless, he removed Lacazette, one of the only 3 players (with Saka and Tierney) trying his best.
To have the team react, it is necessary to sack him.
Pathetic.
Arteta has got NO experience. He is floundering. The football is micro managed rubbish. The players can’t breathe and would be 100% better under a better manager. Wake up…Arteta is not up to this. Not up to Arsenal. Toooooo inexperienced, yes we can go down to the Championship.