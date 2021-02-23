Video: 7 years ago today – Thomas Rosicky scored “one of the best ever” Arsenal goals

Thomas Rosicky, or “Little Mozart” as he was affectionately called, could have been one of Arsenal’s greatest midfield legends if he hadn’t been quite so prone to injury.

But when he did play he was a joy to watch, and this particular goal in a 4-1 win over Sunderland caused Arsene Wenger to rate it as one of Arsenal’s best ever at the time.

Enjoy!

#OTD 2014⚽️ The Little Mozart orchestrates a symphony when he scores Arsenal's third in the 4-1 win over Sunderland. "Tomas Rosicky's goal was one of the best we've scored", said Arsène Wenger. A win that keeps the Gunners a point behind leaders Chelsea.pic.twitter.com/3HiHKJ13JF — 🅱️🆁🅸🅵🅵🅰️ (@goonerbeau) February 22, 2021

That win put us second behind Chelsea in the table, but we ended up in 4th spot in the end.

But Wenger did win one of his usual FA Cups….