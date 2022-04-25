Video – 18 years ago Today – Arsenal’s Invincibles win the title at White Hart Lane

It has been a long long time since Arsenal won the Premier League title, but we certainly did it in style 18 years ago today, whilst playing at the home of our greatest rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.
Not only did we win the League, but we maintained our status of being undefeated in the whole 2003/2004 campaign through goals from Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires, with stars Thierry Henry, Ray Parlour and Martin Keown also on the pitch.
After watching the goals, you can watch those last three mentioned reliving the excitement and recalling what it meant to them, the fans, Arsene Wenger and every single person associated with the famous Gunners.
One of the greatest days in our proud history…
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
The perfect season, that will never be replicated. Legends!
Crazy to think that it was all downhill from there.
Great players, great personalities on the pitch and none should rob their achievements. Kudos to all the players who took to the pitch during the entire season. Our time will come again, Mikel has started the process, he needs our support and help from the owners. Stan should feel the privilege of owning such a great club and rightly so started backing the manager. With Mikel and Sean, Stan cannot go wrong.
Sol always wanted to win the PL at WHL and he had to join us to achieve it.
🎼Double, Double, Double, Sol Campbell has won the Double 🎼