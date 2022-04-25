Video – 18 years ago Today – Arsenal’s Invincibles win the title at White Hart Lane

It has been a long long time since Arsenal won the Premier League title, but we certainly did it in style 18 years ago today, whilst playing at the home of our greatest rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Not only did we win the League, but we maintained our status of being undefeated in the whole 2003/2004 campaign through goals from Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires, with stars Thierry Henry, Ray Parlour and Martin Keown also on the pitch.

After watching the goals, you can watch those last three mentioned reliving the excitement and recalling what it meant to them, the fans, Arsene Wenger and every single person associated with the famous Gunners.

One of the greatest days in our proud history…