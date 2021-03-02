Video: 19 years ago today Bergkamp scored that iconic goal against Newcastle

I know I have been an Arsenal fan for a very, very long time, but I can’t believe it has been 19 years since Dennis Bergkamp scored this amazing goal against Newcastle.

The non-flying Dutchman’s famous effort is usually included in any list of the greatest ever Premier League goals, and he scored quite a few clasics for Arsenal.

I must admit I still live in the hope that he will one day come back to us to teach our youngsters the true meaning of greatness…