Video: 19 years ago today Bergkamp scored that iconic goal against Newcastle

I know I have been an Arsenal fan for a very, very long time, but I can’t believe it has been 19 years since Dennis Bergkamp scored this amazing goal against Newcastle.
The non-flying Dutchman’s famous effort is usually included in any list of the greatest ever Premier League goals, and he scored quite a few clasics for Arsenal.
I must admit I still live in the hope that he will one day come back to us to teach our youngsters the true meaning of greatness…
19 years ago today Dennis Bergkamp scored THAT goal v Newcastle
What’s the best goal you have ever seen?pic.twitter.com/s0fAPI1CqD
— Kick Off Merchants (@KOMerchants) March 2, 2021
Best Arsenal goal I have ever seen! Insane technique, and ingenuity.
Best ever goal scored in Football!! I can’t count how many times I have tried to recreate that moment in our local stadium, but failing every damn time! For me, Dennis is the best player to play for the Gunners and this goal was the reason that solidified my support for the best club in the whole world (at least in my eyes)!!