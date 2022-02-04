Arsenal have spent the last week in Dubai as they prepare to focus their minds on a strong end to the current Premier League campaign.

The Gunners had a two-week gap in their fixture schedule, so they decided to take advantage of the opportunity to get away and enjoy some focused energy in a different environment.

Some players have already returned, with Alex Kirk and some of the other younger contingent having returned in time to take on Chelsea Under-23 this evening, but the senior squad is still believed to be in Dubai at present.

It’s an interesting concept to travel to these luxury facilities for a busman’s holiday, and time will only tell if we will be able to reap any benefits from their time there.

We can only hope that the trip will have been enough of a distraction after a winless January to bring our morale up, and we will hopefully see a rejuvenated Arsenal when they return to action against Wolves next Thursday.

Do you believe our Dubai trip will have given us a slight edge over our rivals in preparation for the rest of the season?

Patrick