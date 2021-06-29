Video: 21 reasons why Arsenal should pursue this Everton star this summer

Everton striker Dominic Calvert Lewin scored 21 times for his club this season, so it would be no surprise to hear that Arsenal are linked with his signature.

The England international is currently at Euro 2020, where he is yet to taste a minute’s action due to the importance put on main striking option Harry Kane, but I expect DCL to be ready to make his mark if called upon.

Dominic is believed to have been a boyhood fan of Arsenal, and is claimed by the Telegraph as being on our radar this summer as we look to bolster our squad in order to make an immediate return to European football, having just missed out in the final gameweek of the campaign.

Calvert-Lewin can score all-manner of goals, as shown in the skit below, and while some may believe he had a good season, I can’t help but believe he has the potential to do better given better support.

Should Arsenal firm up their interest in DLC?

Patrick