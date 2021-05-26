Video: 32 Years Ago Today – Arsenal win the title in stunning Anfield Finale

You can forget about Sergio Aguero’s last minute goal winning the title for Man City a few years ago, as this game on the 26th May 1989 will always be the most thrilling finish to any season ever.

Arsenal were two points behind the Champions Liverpool, but with the goal difference rules the Gunners had to win by two clear goals at Anfield in the last game of the season. The Champions hadn’t lost by that margin at home for two full years so very few pundits gave Arsenal any chance, but then Michael Thomas popped up in the dying seconds.

This was probably the worst day of Kennty Dalglish’s life, but what a fantastic day for Gooners everywhere.

Watch these excellent highlights and feel the tension as the clock ticked down…

Exclusive – Read The Michael Thomas Column on Arsenal’s 20/21 season – And his hopes for the summer..