Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – 8 years of Thierry Henry’s best goals for Arsenal

Arsenal fans were extremely lucky to have Thierry Henry with us for 8 years of his star-studded career. In that time he scored an amazing 174 goals in just 254 appearances, and a hell of a lot of them were truly world-class strikes.

So what more could we want in these troubling times but to look back at his incredible collection of goals from his era at Arsenal.

So, sit back and appreciate just how lucky with were to have this incredible man at our club….

Enjoy!

More Stories / Arsenal Videos
Posted by

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Highbury Hero says:
    April 12, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    He is truly the most devastating striker in the Premier League history.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs