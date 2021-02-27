Video: 9 Years ago today Arsenal beat Tottenham 5-2 (highlights)

I know all Arsenal fans are very upset to see Jose Mourinho struggling in his first season at Tottenham, so to cheer everyone up I thought we should look back to this day in 2012, when we saw the Gunners fall 2-0 behind at home.

But boy did we give up and lie down for our arch enemies? Did we hell!

I can never get tired of watching wins like this in the North London Derby, and we have another one coming up in just two weeks time….