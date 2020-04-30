Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – A beautiful collection of brilliant Arsenal assists

One of the things that us Arsenal fans can do in the middle of this global pandemic is to take a trip down memory lane and watch some fantastic video compilations that are freely available on Youtube and other video portals.

It is not normally so easy to get official videos, however, Arsenal and various official broadcast partners have been sticking videos up on a regular basis to keep us all entertained.

Well, Arsenal football club via their Youtube channel has stuck up a beauty, it is a collection of some great assists from the likes of Henry, Ozil and the late great Reyes.

Have a watch, it is not that long and I promise you, it is a brilliant video that will take you back to the good times.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags arsenal assists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs