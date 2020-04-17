Video – A fantastic skills collection from Arsenal’s maestro Santi Cazorla

Since the days of Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry, Arsenal’s most skillful player must surely be recognized as the little Spanish Maestro Santi Cazorla.

Our happy Number 19 had the full reportoire of tricks and feints with either foot, and was an absolute joy to watch, unless you were an opposing defender!

It was very sad that he never got to play one last game for the Gunners after his frightening injury nearly ate away his ankle, so it is even more amazing that he managed to come back and play yet another full season in La Liga, and even earn a call up to the Spanish international side.

He has been sorely missed, but we can still sit back and enjoy watching his fantastic skills on this great little video…

Enjoy!