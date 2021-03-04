Video: A highlight reel of Bernd Leno on his birthday

Bernd Leno will be enjoying his 29th birthday today, and Arsenal moved to congratulate him with a quick image.

We wanted to delve a little further, so we found this video of some of our number one’s highlights from his time with the club, and he continues to impress between the sticks.

Only Chelsea and Manchester City have conceded less league goals than us this season, and Leno deserves much of the credit for that statistic, and I wouldn’t bank on the Blues still holding that record by the end of today as they take on Liverpool this evening, and have conceded only twice less than us at present.

Happy birthday Leno!!

Patrick