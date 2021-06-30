Video: A reminder of Ozil’s contribution to Arsenal on last day of his contract

Mesut Ozil will no longer be an Arsenal player come tomorrow, with his final contract set to end today.

The German joined the club in 2013, and spent eight years under contract at the Emirates, and while he became somewhat of a villain in his latter years, by no fault of his own, it is sometimes important to remember the good times that we shared celebrating his true brilliance.

The former German international joined Fenerbahce on loan in January, and has since agreed a permanent deal with the Turkish giants, which could well be the final club of his playing career.

Which was your favourite Ozil moment?

Patrick