Video: A reminder of what Martin Odegaard could bring back to Arsenal this summer

Martin Odegaard looks nailed on to leave Real Madrid this summer, with Arsenal believed to be at the head of the queue for his signature.
The Norway international came to North London in January, and quickly established himself as a regular first-team player, and Mikel Arteta reiterated his desire to keep him beyond that initial loan deal for months.
That intention could now become a reality with the latest news that Odegaard has been left out of the Galacticos playing squad for the upcoming La Liga campaign, with the midfielder not even given an official shirt number.
With that in mind, you have to believe there is a strong growing chance that he could well be coming back the Emirates this term, and after yesterday’s disappointing showing, hopefully he will be back sooner rather than later.
Would the midfielder have been able to unlock the Brentford defence yesterday? Would the Norwegian give us another dimension in the final third?
Patrick
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
With Arteta in charge, Ödegaard will never fulfill his potential, rather than just regress to obscurity.
Danish? He’s Norwegian 🇳🇴
Couldn’t be any worse than buendia 😜
that speaks volumes about the validity of this article, don’t you think Kev? can you imagine having this much money to spend and this is the kind of underwhelming figure you target…neither he nor our other former Real lightweight have even earned themselves a number yet, even though Real have to trim their roster, get younger and have injuries in the midfield to boot
I did not watch the video ,
Did it last more than 12 seconds ?
Best thing can happen to us now
My fear is the fact that, this team needs more than just Odegaard at this point.
For sure he’ll make contributions here and there but then……
@Twinlights
What this team needs, is a manager with a game plan or style of play, who is capable of instilling said play or plan into his players…IJS
Thanks NY Gunner…… You just said my mind….
Odergaard would be such an underwhelming signing and would improve us zero. A typical Arteta type player, safe and negative, which means crap underwhelming football taking us even deeper to obscurity.
a player that cant cut it at the club they want and know arsenal will be the easier route with less pressure. its a joke that we have been interested in him all summer when he did nothing but underwhelm on his loan here.