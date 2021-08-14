Video: A reminder of what Martin Odegaard could bring back to Arsenal this summer

Martin Odegaard looks nailed on to leave Real Madrid this summer, with Arsenal believed to be at the head of the queue for his signature.

The Norway international came to North London in January, and quickly established himself as a regular first-team player, and Mikel Arteta reiterated his desire to keep him beyond that initial loan deal for months.

That intention could now become a reality with the latest news that Odegaard has been left out of the Galacticos playing squad for the upcoming La Liga campaign, with the midfielder not even given an official shirt number.

With that in mind, you have to believe there is a strong growing chance that he could well be coming back the Emirates this term, and after yesterday’s disappointing showing, hopefully he will be back sooner rather than later.

Would the midfielder have been able to unlock the Brentford defence yesterday? Would the Norwegian give us another dimension in the final third?

