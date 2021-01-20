Video – A tribute to Saka’s influence on Arsenal

There is not one Arsenal fan that could possibly say that Bukayo Saka has not been the biggest and best graduate from the Arsenal Academy in the last year. Some may say Smith-Rowe, but he hasn’t really played as long or as consistently as the young Englishman.

We can only be impressed by his amazing influence on the side since he brought his enthusiasm, exuberance and skill to the team, and he has galvanized the Gunners to go on a long unbeaten run.

Sit back and enjoy this excellent video of Saka’s amazing skills…