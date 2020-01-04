Video – A trip down memory lane against Leeds Utd with Arteta and Henry

That Thierry Henry goal and a very energetic Mikel Arteta face off against Leeds Utd in the 2012 FA Cup.

Legend Henry had just returned to the club from the New York Red Bulls on loan and started the game from the bench. The scene was set for another memorable FA Cup night.

We all know happened, Henry grabbed the winner late on and his legendary status went up even further. It was a fantastic night, one that I will never forget.

Leeds played their part and truth be told, the game was a little dull but none of that mattered, not even the final result.

This was a night we got to see the magic of Henry once again, we knew it would not last but for that one moment, we all went back in time.

The FA Cup, Thierry Henry, the Emirates bouncing, Mikel Arteta, it is all here courtesy of the official Emirates FA Cup Youtube channel.

