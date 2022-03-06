Video: Acrobatic overhead kick sees Watford draw level with Arsenal

Cucho Hernandez has fired his Watford side back level against Arsenal with this sublime overhead kick.

The Gunners had just taken the lead through some fine work of their own, with Martin Odegaard picking up the ball in the box before carving out his effort to put his side ahead, but the home side have stolen the show here.

WHAT A GOAL THIS IS! 😮 Cucho Hernández, take a bow! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dPsf4hdUov — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2022

We will now need to rally the troops after the setback, having started so brightly, but there is plenty of time for us to forge ahead.

Patrick