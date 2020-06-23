Video: Adrian Clarke analyses the key factors in Brighton defeat

Former Gunner Adrian Clarke has gone into detail to break down the factors which led up to Arsenal’s loss to Brighton on Saturday.

I personally done the weekend’s match report, and was rather livid following the final whistle, but upon reflection, Clarke makes some very valid points.

If we had been more clinical with the chances we had, and if Brighton hadn’t been so foot-perfect with a few of their challenges, the scoreline could very well have been very different, and maybe there are some positives to take from the game.

Were Arsenal unlucky to come away from the Amex without any points?

Patrick