Video: Agbonlahor insists referee was ‘one-sided’ in Man City’s favour

Gabriel Agbonlahor insists that Arsenal were hard done-by in defeat against Manchester City, and it is hard to disagree.

We went into the break 1-0 up, knowing we had been the better side and were keeping our rivals at bay, then after the restart we picked up our first yellow of the match after VAR rewarded Bernardo Silva’s theatrics with a penalty, before the official turned the game on it’s head by reprimanding every 50-50 in favour of City.

Agbonlahor insists that the fans have every right to be annoyed by the decisions on the day.

🤔 “Did he have to send Gabriel off or did he want to make a statement? He was so card happy today!” 👀 “It looked one sided. Everything went in City’s favour…” Gabby Agbonlahor wasn't happy with how the ref treated Arsenal against #MCFC yesterday pic.twitter.com/HcoH4bSVBp — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 2, 2022

I don’t disagree with a single word he has said here. It almost appeared as if our frustration with the penalty decision led to the referee turning on us, and becoming biased against us, as from that point onwards we were being punished for every little thing he could.

Can you recall a single 50-50 that went in our favour?

Patrick

