Video: Ake keeps City alive with this goal-line clearance

Nathan Ake has kept his Manchester City side level with the goal-line clearance away at Arsenal.

His side had only just levelled the scoreline from the penalty spot after VAR stepped in to penalise Granit Xhaka for a foul on Bernardo Silva, but they were almost immediately pegged back by an own goal, only for the Dutch defender to scramble back and clear.

Gabriel Martinelli should maybe have done better with the rebound though…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport

Time is running out now, with the draw looming large, but we can certainly hold our heads high regardless of the final result today.

Patrick