Video: Alexandre Lacazette is Arsenal’s #PlayerOfTheMonth for April

Alexandre Lacazette has been voted as Arsenal’s Player of the Month for April, beating Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey to the prize.

The quartet were picked by the insiders at the club to be in the running for the monthly prize, but it was the fans who voted for their winner.

Lacazette wasn’t actually fit for the entire month, as he missed both the last two matches, but his consecutive braces against Slavia Prague and Sheffield United likely sealed the award in his honour.

Congratulations Laca.

Patrick

