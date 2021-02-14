Video: Alioski forced to pass Pepe as he’s subbed off after shocker

Gjanni Alioski thought he was funny this week by mentioning Nicolas Pepe in the build-up to the match, but his Leeds side didn’t enjoy much of the action against Arsenal today.
The two players above clashed in the reverse fixture, with the Ivory Coast international receiving a red card after being goaded by his rival, and the Gunners made sure their was only one team enjoying anything today.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat-trick and Hector Bellerin’s strike had put our side 4-0 up early in the first-half, and Bielsa moved to replace Alioski, and Nicolas Pepe just happened to go and warm up as he as replaced.
Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports
Do we think Alioski will have any more cheeky remarks this week?
Patrick
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Enter Karma. That’s why professionals do their talking on the pitch. Keep your mouth shut and your head down. Stay focused on your play, and things will take care of themselves.
Great win today, i applaud the players and Arteta today, well done by all.
Thrilling football in the 1st half. Ceballos best game of season for me, he was everywhere. Odegaard had that flair and sizzle.
Best parts were the combos with Saka, ESR, and Odegaard; that one touch give and go football was poetry to make anyone smile.