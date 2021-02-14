Video: Alioski forced to pass Pepe as he’s subbed off after shocker

Gjanni Alioski thought he was funny this week by mentioning Nicolas Pepe in the build-up to the match, but his Leeds side didn’t enjoy much of the action against Arsenal today.

The two players above clashed in the reverse fixture, with the Ivory Coast international receiving a red card after being goaded by his rival, and the Gunners made sure their was only one team enjoying anything today.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat-trick and Hector Bellerin’s strike had put our side 4-0 up early in the first-half, and Bielsa moved to replace Alioski, and Nicolas Pepe just happened to go and warm up as he as replaced.



Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Do we think Alioski will have any more cheeky remarks this week?

Patrick