Video: All eyes on Saliba as he joins up with Arsenal squad for training

William Saliba has joined up with the squad on the training pitch today as he looks to build rapport with his new team-mates ahead of the new season with Arsenal.

The 19 year-old defender signed for the club last summer, with part of the deal including a 12-month loan spell with his former club St Etienne, and he has finally arrived to get ready for the new campaign.

It remains to be seen whether he will slot straight into the starting line-up when the new campaign comes around, but with the French domestic football having ended when the Coronavirus pandemic hit, he will likely be one of our most rested players when the new season kicks off.

Mikel Arteta is already working with him on the training pitch ahead of the new campaign, and I for one cannot wait to see the lad get stuck in.

Good to have you with us, Wilo! 👋 📺 Check out our exclusive training footage of William Saliba joining Mikel Arteta's group 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 4, 2020

Will Saliba be thrown in at the deep end or will Arteta break him in gently?

Patrick