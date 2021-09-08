Video: All goals and highlights from Arsenal U21’s Football League Trophy clash at Swindon

Arsenal U21 lost their opening group match of the Football League Trophy yesterday 2-1 away to Swindon.

It wasn’t the ideal start to our southern section Group F as we succumbed to defeat, but Joel Ideho did get on the scoresheet with a delightful effort, and I think you’ll agree that the manner in which we conceded both goals were unlucky to say the least.

We still have every chance of reaching the next round of the competition, but cannot afford to lose our next fixture in the competition when we take on Newport County next month.

Was we unlucky to concede both or is there blame to be laid on certain individuals?

Patrick