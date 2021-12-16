Video: All Goals and highlights from Arsenal’s assured win over West Ham

Arsenal beat West Ham at the Emirates last night to coast into fourth in the Premier League table.

The Gunners were on form last night as they overcome a strong Hammers side who have been causing the top teams all sorts of problems.

It took until the second-half before we enjoyed our breakthrough however, with Gabriel Martinelli linking up intelligently with Alexandre Lacazette to fire home just after the interval.

We continued to remain on top for much of the game, but it wasn’t until the 87th minute when we finally put the game to bed with Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka combining this time to close the game out at 2-0.

We’ve done well with shuffling players around and managing to maintain strong form so far in the festive period, with strong options both in the starting line-up and on the bench, but whilst our home form is as strong as anyone’s in the division, we need to improve our fortuned on the road.

Patrick