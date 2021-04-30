Video: All goals and highlights from Arsenal’s Europa League first-leg

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Villarreal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final matchup, in what was very much a game of two halves.

In the opening 45 minutes, everything was against us. We suffered an extremely early goal, and struggled to get any rhythm going.

The team did come out after the break with better energy, and with purpose, but losing Dani Ceballos 15 minutes after the interval things were looking bleak.

The team didn’t lie down however, and some substitutes may well have boosted the players, and we eventually earned a penalty and got to the final whistle with the 2-1 deficit.

Will Villarreal be weary of Arsenal in the second-leg?

Patrick