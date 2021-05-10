Video: All goals and highlights from Arsenal’s four-goal clash with West Brom

Arsenal beat West Bromwich Albion by a 3-1 scoreline yesterday, which resulted in our rivals confirmation of a return to the Championship.

The Baggies were in need of a minor miracle to save themselves, but their fat has now been sealed by yesterday’s result, which leaves them in 19th in the division, 10 points behind Burnley in the safe zone, but with only three matches left to play out.

For Arsenal however, it showed the fans that this team does still have some fight left, after their Europa League exit on Thursday had struck us a painful blow.

We dominated much of the possession, was created going forwards and was clinical in front of goal and we put three past the now-relegated side, and kept ourselves in the hunt for European football ahead of the new season.

With teams above us struggling for form, could we pull off a great escape and climb back into the top seven?

Patrick