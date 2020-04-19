Video: All goals as Emery inspires European comeback

Unai Emery was removed as boss in December, but it wasn’t all doom and gloom as we look back at what must have been his proudest moment as he inspired Arsenal to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit to Rennes.

Our side led the opening leg inside the opening five minutes thanks to Alex Iwobi’s neatly placed shot (or badly placed cross if I’m totally honest), and it looked like we were going to pummel our French opponents as we piled the pressure on our opponents for much of the first half.

We should have known that Arsenal never get it too easy and that it wouldn’t last… Sokratis found himself sent off on the 40 minute mark for a second bookable offense, giving away a free kick in the process on the edge of the box, which of course leads to a goal. Our side proved wasteful in the second half and our opponents take a painful 3-1 win into the second leg, and the rest is history.

Relive all the goals from the two-legged event below.

Was this Emery’s greatest moment at Arsenal? What other positive memories do you have from his time?

Patrick