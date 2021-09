Arsenal Under-23 have smashed their way to victory over Chelsea Under-23 this afternoon, winning 6-1 against our rivals.

It was a beautiful day for our youth side, with Mike Biereth, Folarin Balogun and Salah Oulad M’Hand all getting amongst the goals, with the former completing his hat-tricks.

Arsenal are yet to release full highlights of the clash, but Chris Wheatley has cut the goals out to share with us all.