Video: All Goals & Highlights as Arsenal comeback from three-goal deficit

Arsenal came back from the dead to earn an emphatic draw away to West Ham yesterday.

The Hammers started the match brightly, while we looked to be struggling to deal with the tempo of the match.

Before we knew it, we found ourselves 2-0 down and in trouble, having not managed a shot as of yet.

Things got worse on the half-hour mark when Michael Antonio and Tomas Soucek combined to score a third, but Alexandre Lacazette forced an error from Soucek minutes later to give us a glimmer of hope.

The rest is history as we complete the comeback, with only the failure to find a late winner leaving us a little reeling, but West Ham will feel sick after allowing such a lead to slip, especially considering the chances they missed also.

Find more Arsenal Videos here.

Were Arsenal unlucky not to complete the comeback and steal the three points?

Patrick