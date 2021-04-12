Video: All Goals & Highlights as Arsenal earn convincing win over Sheffield United

Arsenal were convincing 3-0 winners over Sheffield United in last night’s late evening Premier League matchup.

The Gunners were dominating from early on, but had to wait for over half an hour to break the deadlock. They did so in style however, as Lacazette caps off some wonderful tam-play to score.

Gabriel Martinelli later ended his run without a goal by scoring his first since January 2020, before Laca capped off his fine performance with another goal.

The victory all-but seals Sheffield United’s demotion back to the Championship, with confirmation of that possible after the next gameweek, while Arsenal jumped back up to ninth in the division.

Patrick