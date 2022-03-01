Arsenal Women earned their way into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a resounding 4-0 victory over Liverpool at the weekend.

The Gunners will now face Coventry for a place in the semi-finals of the competition as we look to continue our grip on the tournament as we look to add a record 15th FA Cup to our trophy room.

We certainly showed exactly what we were made of to reach the last eight of the competition by putting the Merseyside club to the sword, clinching the tie before half-time when steaming off into a 3-0 lead, although we were a little fortunate with the opener which goes down as an own goal.

You certainly won’t be disappointed by the amazing volley for our second of the match with Caitlyn Foord and Kim Little completing the scoring.

Could it be our year once again?

Patrick

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the Top Four