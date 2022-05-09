Video: All Goals & Highlights from Arsenal’s crucial win over Leeds

Arsenal moved four points clear of Tottenham in the race to return to the Champions League for next season by beating Leeds United 2-1 yesterday.

Our side led for almost the entire 90 minutes thanks to Eddie Nketiah taking full advantage of a mistake by Olivier Meslier, and the same man doubled our lead with a neat one-touch finish less than 15 minutes into play.

While the scoreline ended up as 2-1, the gulf in the two side’s performances were much larger however, although the loss of Luke Ayling to a straight red card in the first-half made it even more difficult for their side to mount a comeback.

We now go into the North London Derby on Thursday knowing a win will secure us a place in the top-four, while even a loss would mean that we still hold the advantage going into the final two matches.

Patrick

