Arsenal clinched a huge victory over Manchester United at the Emirates yesterday evening, with Eddie Nketiah sealing the win in the dying minutes of the game.

The match was tied for the vast majority of the match despite the fact that there was five legal goals scored, with the Red Devils leading for just over five minutes in the opening half, while we held the lead twice for a total of around 10 minutes combined.

Marcus Rashford’s fine strike from outside the box wasn’t to be stopped after a quarter of an hour, before young Eddie levelled with his head soon after. Bukayo Saka was the man to give us the lead shortly after the break, bettering his England team-mates goal for our rivals from the opening half with his own long-range effort.

That wasn’t the end of the fun however as Lisandro Martinez quickly got his side back in it with a looping header over a packed out penalty area, leading to an anxious final half an hour of play, only for our young star Nketiah to tuck away the winner in the 90th minute.

Time to relive it all again, Gooners 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xzVHCJJMz1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 22, 2023

We’re now at the midway point in the campaign with two clashes with Manchester City still remaining (three if you include Friday’s FA Cup fixture), but the division is almost ours to lose at this point.

Patrick