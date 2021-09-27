Video: All Goals & Highlights from Arsenal’s four-goal thriller with Spurs this weekend

Arsenal were the 3-1 victors against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend in a very one-sided affair.
The Gunners took full advantage of our rivals struggled to speed off into a 3-0 lead in the opening half, with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe both grabbing a goal and an assist each.
Our noisy neighbours did wake up when it was all-too late however, with Heung Min Son’s goal lifting his side’s spirit with just 10 minutes left to play, but their strike also woke up our defenders to step up their efforts, and they were unable to muster another clear-cut opportunity despite their level rising.
It was certainly an amazing performance from our young stars, and there is plenty to be excited about as we threaten to hit top form, especially with many of our rivals failing to perform this weekend.
Patrick
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Loved Auba’s Henry celebration!
Still buzzing, just watched the match (again!)
All together now… 🎶 Tottenham get battered everywhere they gooooo…🎶
I’m just watching the game again on Arsenal player as i was at the game yesterday.
BY FAR our best performance under MA, if this iswhat we should be expecting week in week out performance wise, I am down for this style of football – but then this is the 1st game he could field his first choice 11.
We actually looked the big side we were, especially in the first half.
Been waiting for ppls player ratings but i’ll give them now
Ramsdale – 10
Tomi – 11
White – 10
Gabby – 10
KT – 10
ESR – 11
Saka – 11
Ode – 10
TP – 11
Xhaka – 10
Auba – 11
yes thats how i scored in out of 10 XD
Me too, Val.. what an incredible atmosphere hey?!
Have watched it twice now since getting home last night 😄
I agree with your ratings!! 😉 They were all superb. If we can put in performances like that most weeks it’s going to be a very exciting season!