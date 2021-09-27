Video: All Goals & Highlights from Arsenal’s four-goal thriller with Spurs this weekend

Arsenal were the 3-1 victors against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend in a very one-sided affair.

The Gunners took full advantage of our rivals struggled to speed off into a 3-0 lead in the opening half, with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe both grabbing a goal and an assist each.

Our noisy neighbours did wake up when it was all-too late however, with Heung Min Son’s goal lifting his side’s spirit with just 10 minutes left to play, but their strike also woke up our defenders to step up their efforts, and they were unable to muster another clear-cut opportunity despite their level rising.

It was certainly an amazing performance from our young stars, and there is plenty to be excited about as we threaten to hit top form, especially with many of our rivals failing to perform this weekend.

Patrick