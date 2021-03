Arsenal were extremely impressive in putting Leicester to the sword yesterday afternoon, and the scoreline reflected that.

The Gunners were pegged back early on thanks to an error in possession, but kept their cool to take control of the game.

Willian and Nicolas Pepe were especially effective yesterday in the final third, and the manager could well have a selection headache for the coming matches.

Could Willian or Pepe have put a marker down for more minutes in the coming matches?

