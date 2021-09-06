Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: All goals & Highlights from Arsenal’s win over Chelsea in the Women’s Super League

Arsenal Women opened their WSL season with an impressive 3-2 win over last season’s champions Chelsea Ladies.

The Gunners made some special signings this summer including Mana Iwabuchi and Nikita Parris, and we have taken that positivity into the new term with an exciting win over our rivals.

IT didn’t take long before we found ourselves in front with Miadema continuing her fine form in front of goal, but we were pegged back on the stroke of half-time.

We weren’t level for long however as Beth Mead netted to put us back ahead, before she doubled our lead just 10 minutes later, but the Blues refused to go down without a fight, getting straight back into the game, but despite their efforts, they couldn’t get a crucial third to level once again.

Will it be Arsenal’s season?

  1. Val says:
    September 6, 2021 at 11:25 pm

    a really really good game
    we shouldnt have won if we are being honest as meads ”winner” was offside but i’ll take it anyway.

    It was a great showcase for the WSL

    The fans were great and to top it off Tobin Heath!
    what a player she is, probably the next best thing we can get to our great Kelly Smith in terms of quality.

    really proud of the girls!

