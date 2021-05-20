Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: All Goals & Highlights from our four-goal thriller with Crystal Palace

Arsenal left it late to clinch all three points over Crystal Palace last night, but two late goals earned us a flattering 3-1 victory.

The Gunners needed the win to keep themselves in the hunt for European football, and will now go into Sunday’s match with Brighton knowing they could well secure a place in the European Conference League.

We wouldn’t have had that chance had Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe not found the net three times between them, and you won’t be disappointed seeing the goals.

Which was your favourite strike? Could Arsenal take their recent form into the new season?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Crystal Palace Gabriel Martinelli Nicolas Pepe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs