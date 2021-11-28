Video: All Goals & Highlights from our victory over Newcastle this weekend

Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0 on SaturdayNewcas afternoon to move level on points with West Ham in fourth place.
The Gunners had to work hard to get the three points, with their opponents looking to park the bus and deny us any space at the back, and we finally made our initial breakthrough shortly after the interval.
Bukayo Saka combinded with Tavares to break in behind the defence before the English youngster placed his effort inside the far post. It wasn’t long before that lead was doubled however, with Saka’s replacement Gabriel Martinelli scoring with his second touch of the game.
It remains to be seen whether Saka will be fit to take on Man United on Thursday, but our team showed that we could cope in his absence today, and we should really have scored more, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s miss sticking in the mind as one that got away…
So like the Liverpool loss was expected so too was the home win over bottom of the table Newcastle expected. A deserved win nonetheless. Two very well taken goals could have been 4-5. Worringly though Newcastle had 2-3 good chances too. Did we play better than against Liverpool? No we played the same just the opposition was no where near Liverpool. Logically against a much more talented squad away from home we should find it much harder at Old Trafford. Even a bad Man U is better than Newcastle right now. Even so probably a decent time to play the red devils
Yes the Newcastle win was expected, A slow start was expected, to cub players like Allan maximin who loves to run,
I’m sure Arteta can clearly see Aubameyang is costing us a lot of goals and chances, guess it’s time to start Martinelli, hopefully Pepe would start as Saka’s needs to rest.