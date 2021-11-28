Video: All Goals & Highlights from our victory over Newcastle this weekend

Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0 on SaturdayNewcas afternoon to move level on points with West Ham in fourth place.

The Gunners had to work hard to get the three points, with their opponents looking to park the bus and deny us any space at the back, and we finally made our initial breakthrough shortly after the interval.

Bukayo Saka combinded with Tavares to break in behind the defence before the English youngster placed his effort inside the far post. It wasn’t long before that lead was doubled however, with Saka’s replacement Gabriel Martinelli scoring with his second touch of the game.

It remains to be seen whether Saka will be fit to take on Man United on Thursday, but our team showed that we could cope in his absence today, and we should really have scored more, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s miss sticking in the mind as one that got away…

Patrick