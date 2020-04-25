Video: All Ozil’s Arsenal goals – Can Arteta revitalise star?

Mesut Ozil is a regular name brought up for criticism, but every Arsenal fan out there knows he possesses ability.

The German international has struggled to find his best form in recent seasons, with some claiming that he has missed the likes of Alexis Sanchez, but we have a new Arsenal now.

Mikel Arteta has brought the level of play up for 99% of the squad since his return as boss in December, and Ozil is no different.

The 31 year-old has started 10 Premier League matches since the Spaniard took over as boss in December, and you can see improvements in his all-round game, and with more time working under Arteta there is definitely more scope for improvement.

Ozil is definitely not back to his complete best, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see further improvements from him as the team as a whole continues to get to grips with Arteta’s new philosophy.

Below is a skit of all Mesut’s goals for our club, and I for one wouldn’t be shocked to see him add to this tally should the campaign return to action.

Could Ozil make a resurgence under Arteta? Will the Spaniard build the team around the former Real Madrid star?

Patrick