Video – All the Bukayo Saka magic against Newcastle United

Bukayo Saka lit up the Emirates with his scintillating display against the Geordies.

Young Bukayo Saka had a blinder on Sunday against Steve Bruce’s men and this video from the official Arsenal Youtube channel catches all his best moments.

The 18-year-old was electric throughout, his pace, dribbling and passing were brilliant all afternoon and it is no wonder that he has been the centre of attention ever since.

This is one of those rare videos that focus on just one single player and the teenager deserves all the accolades he is getting.

Enjoy the video, I know I did.

