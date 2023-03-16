Video: Amazing long-range strike rocks Arsenal’s Europa League title

Arsenal’s tie with Sporting CP remains in the balance after the Portuguese giants scored a screamer to level at the Emirates Stadium.

The first leg was full of goals, with both sides having to settle for the 2-2 draw, but we looked like we would take the initiative after securing an early lead today.

That no longer looks the case after the away side came alive after scoring from just inside our half, teeing up an exciting final 30 minutes of normal time.

Patrick