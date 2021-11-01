Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Amazing moment caught on camera by Arsenal fan

An Arsenal fan was filming the team celebrating after their 2-0 victory over Leicester at the weekend, and managed to capture the moment he caught the shirt of Gabriel Magalhaes.

The defender had opened the scoring on the day, as if this moment needed to be any more exciting, and the away fan had even more to celebrate after he managed to not just catch the Brazilian’s shirt that he wore during the fixture, but happen to be filming the moment that it happened.

Gabriel has earned his place as a regular starter for the club this term, quickly establishing himself as a key player in the first-team, and you would think that the Gooner would cherish the shirt, although his initial reaction appears to be a means to profit from it.

I’m sure whoever ends up with the shirt will give it the respect it deserves.

Patrick

  1. PJ-SA says:
    November 1, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    Gabriel, Tomi, Tavares and White have massively improved our defence and have done well to limit the shots Ramsdale faces to more difficult angles and much better blocking too.

    I bet Leno wishes he could play with that defence instead of Mari, Bellerin, Holding and Cedric

