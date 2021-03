Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came so close to breaking the deadlock for Arsenal inside six minutes of play, but Jose Sa was equal to it.

The game had only kicked off shortly before, but the Gunners had taken a firm grip of the game early on, and they have had a number of chances since.



Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

This early setback looks unlikely to prove too costly as our team looks to continue to dominate at present, and surely it will only be a matter of time.

Patrick