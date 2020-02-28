Video – An absolutely devastated Aubameyang gives post match interview

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang faces the cameras after shock loss to Olympiacos.

Heartbroken Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bravely goes in front of the cameras after devastating exit from the Europa League.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked very down in front of BT Sports cameras last night but he at least did not hide and he came out and talked about what went wrong.

He spoke about his goal and the missed opportunity right at the end of the game and was frank in his explanation of the miss.

The video clearly shows the effect the loss has had on the Arsenal captain and you cannot help but feel some sympathy for him.

This video comes from the official BT Sports Youtube Channel.

