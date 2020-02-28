Video – An absolutely devastated Aubameyang gives post match interview

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang faces the cameras after shock loss to Olympiacos.
Heartbroken Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bravely goes in front of the cameras after devastating exit from the Europa League.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked very down in front of BT Sports cameras last night but he at least did not hide and he came out and talked about what went wrong.
He spoke about his goal and the missed opportunity right at the end of the game and was frank in his explanation of the miss.
The video clearly shows the effect the loss has had on the Arsenal captain and you cannot help but feel some sympathy for him.
This video comes from the official BT Sports Youtube Channel.
2 Comments
I feel very very sorry this guy he tried his best…Now our most likely hope to qualify for d champions league is gone that mean Auba might not sign after all
The man is really heartbroken. I feel very sad for him, as he has given it all for Arsenal over the last 2 years and he deserved to win the EUL. He plays with his heart but it is just bad luck. Hopefully we make it to the CL through the PL and win the FA Cup.