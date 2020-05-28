Video analysis: Does Bernd Leno not get enough credit?

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has easily been amongst our clubs best performers this term, but does he get enough credit for his efforts?

Our side is currently having a campaign to forget, but thanks to the return of Mikel Arteta, we could still manage to secure European football.

Whilst the team was faltering under Unai Emery, only a handful of players were still putting in the performances on the pitch, and Leno was definitely amongst them.

The 28 year-old most definitely has his best years ahead of him, but does he get enough praise for the work he is doing already?

You will be reminded below just how much credit the German shotstopper deserves for his consistent saves, and just why Emiliano Martinez has been unable to break into the first-team.

Does Leno deserve to be mentioned amongst the best goalkeepers in the division? Will the new team under Mikel Arteta see Leno get the credit he deserves next season?

Patrick