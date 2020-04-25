Video: Analysis of importance of Bernd Leno at Arsenal

Adrian Clarke has had a closer look at Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who despite a tough campaign has been impressing.

The German third-choice shot-stopper took over the reigns after Petr Cech picked up a hamstring injury in 2018, and earned the right to keep his first-team role despite the return from injury of the former Chelsea star.

Leno grown into a top keeper and is very much secure in his role, and Adrian Clarke has given his own run down of the 28 year-old’s season so far.

As far as I’m concerned, Leno has zero worries over his first-team role regardless of the summer transfer window coming out, and am looking forward to building other areas of the team as we look to move forward next term.

Emiliano Martinez however might need to move clubs if he is fed up of being back-up, as he previously claimed he was equal to Leno, and will likely have to move on to get his chance to prove as such.

Is Leno amongst the best keepers in the division? Is he an important player for Arsenal?

Patrick